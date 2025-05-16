In a major counter-terrorism success, security forces have eliminated three terrorists during an ongoing operation in South Kashmir's Tral area, police said on Thursday. The operation comes within 72 hours of another encounter in Shopian district, bringing the total number of terrorists killed in two days to six.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, V.K. Birdi, confirmed the development and said the operation in Tral was still underway.

"A fierce encounter broke out after security forces received specific intelligence inputs regarding terrorist movement in the area. The bodies of the neutralized terrorists have been sighted, but their identities and group affiliations are yet to be confirmed," Birdi said.

He added that the area has been cordoned off and is currently being sanitized.

"It will take some time to completely conclude the operation, only after which we will be able to disclose the identities and affiliations of the terrorists," he added.

Sources said the terrorists killed in the Tral encounter are believed to be associated with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

The IGP reiterated the security forces' commitment to dismantling the terror ecosystem in the Valley.

"Security forces are fully resolved to decimate the entire terror eco-network here, and we are firmly moving in that direction," Birdi said.

Fallout of Pahalgam Attack

Security agencies have identified 14 local terrorists involved in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. Six of them have been killed so far, officials said.

The Shopian encounter on Tuesday led to the killing of three terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), including a top commander:

Shahid Kuttay, a category "A" terrorist and resident of Chotipora Heerpora, had joined militancy in March 2023. He was involved in multiple terror incidents, including the April 8 firing at Danish Resort that injured two German tourists and a driver. He was also involved in the killing of a BJP sarpanch on May 18, and is suspected in the killing of a Territorial Army personnel in February 2025.

Adnan Shafi Dar, 21, from Wanduna Melhora, joined LeT in October 2024. A category "C" terrorist, he was involved in the killing of a non-local laborer in Wachi, Shopian.

Ahsan Ahmed Sheikh, active in Pulwama since 2023, was also affiliated with LeT and linked to several terror activities.

With back-to-back successful operations, security forces continue to press ahead with intensified anti-terror campaigns across the Valley, particularly in South Kashmir.