Terrorists operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) are radicalizing and luring their relatives in India to carry out terror attacks in their respective areas.

According to the chargesheet filed by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the grenade attack on a Shiv Temple in the Surankote area of Poonch district, a Pakistan-based terrorist directed a local terrorist—his relative—to attack the temple and other locations.

The chargesheet has been filed against two terrorists, namely Abdul Aziz, son of the late Abdul Rehman, a resident of Hari Safeda, Surankote, District Poonch; and Nazir Ahmed alias Naziroo alias Ali Khan, son of the late Khursheed Ahmed, a Pakistan-based terrorist who also hails from Hari Safeda, Surankote.

Investigations have revealed that Abdul Aziz carried out the grenade attack on instructions received from Nazir Ahmed, who is currently operating from Pakistan.

Nazir Ahmed Sneaked into Pakistan in 2001 through LoC

Nazir Ahmed crossed over to PoJK in 2001 through the Line of Control (LoC) from the Poonch area. He joined the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) in PoJK and later became associated with the Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF).

Towards the end of 2022, Nazir Ahmed re-established contact with his relative Abdul Aziz through encrypted messaging applications, using Pakistan-based numbers. During this period, he radicalized and recruited Aziz into HM/JKGF, instructing him to carry out grenade attacks in Poonch district to further the terror outfit's ideology.

Nazir Ahmed not only indoctrinated and recruited Abdul Aziz but also supplied him with hand grenades and detailed instructions for executing the attacks through encrypted communication channels.

The investigation reveals a broader conspiracy by the Pakistan-sponsored Hizbul Mujahideen to destabilize the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The aim was to spread terror, incite communal violence, and disturb public peace by instilling fear among the general population.

The filing of the chargesheet underscores the SIA's commitment to dismantling terror networks and safeguarding the peace and security of Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdul Aziz was Arrested in 2024

Abdul Aziz was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in October 2024. He was not only involved in the grenade attack on the Shiv Temple but also in several other grenade attacks in different parts of Poonch district.

He was arrested along with another terrorist, Manwar Hussain, a resident of Hari village in Poonch.

According to the police, with the arrest of the two terrorists who had cross-border links, all five grenade attack cases in the Poonch district have been solved.

Interrogation revealed that the duo received four consignments of arms, ammunition, and ₹1.5 lakh in cash from their handlers across the border. They were trained in handling pistols and reportedly practiced firing in a forested area.

Police said Abdul Aziz was involved in the following grenade attacks:

A Shiv Temple in Surankote on November 15, 2023

Gurdwara Mahant Sahib in Poonch on March 26, 2024

An Army sentry post in Kamsar, Poonch in June 2024

A school ground near a CRPF sentry post on August 14, 2024