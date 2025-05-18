Intensifying its ongoing campaign to dismantle the terror ecosystem, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday conducted raids at multiple locations in the border district of Poonch.

The raids were carried out a day after the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted extensive operations at 11 locations across Kashmir in connection with a case related to sleeper cell modules.

Reports stated that Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel conducted simultaneous raids at various locations in Poonch district. Nearly one-and-a-half dozen locations were targeted, primarily focusing on the residences of overground workers (OGWs) and relatives of terrorists operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Although officers involved in the operation have maintained a guarded silence, sources revealed that several electronic devices were seized during the raids, which were still underway in some areas. However, no arrests were made during the operation, which was led by senior police officers.

42 Unexploded Shells Defused in Poonch

Meanwhile, the Indian Army, in close coordination with local police authorities, successfully conducted a controlled operation to safely destroy 42 unexploded shells in the border areas of Jhullas, Salotri, Dharati, and Salani in Poonch district. These shells, remnants of recent cross-border shelling, posed a serious threat to the lives and safety of local residents.

According to Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, the operation was carried out with utmost precision, following all standard safety protocols to prevent any risk to civilian life or property.

"Trained Bomb Disposal Teams from the Indian Army, in coordination with the police, ensured the complete neutralisation of all explosive remnants. This proactive effort reflects the organisation's continued commitment to safeguarding civilian populations in conflict-affected zones and restoring a sense of normalcy in vulnerable border communities," he said.

SIA Conducted Raids in Kashmir on Saturday

Over the past week, efforts to crack down on terror sleeper cells and overground workers (OGWs) have intensified across Jammu and Kashmir.

On Saturday, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted extensive raids at 11 locations across Kashmir as part of its mission to dismantle the terror ecosystem. The raids were linked to the investigation of FIR No. 01/2025 U/S 13, 17, 18, 18-B, 38, 39 of the UA(P) Act registered at Police Station CI/SIA Kashmir.

These searches were authorised by the competent court and were conducted in the presence of Executive Magistrates.

Substantial incriminating materials were seized during the raids, and several suspects were detained for further questioning. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the individuals targeted are actively involved in terrorist conspiracies, and are promoting anti-India narratives aimed at undermining the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. These efforts also seek to incite public disorder, disaffection, and communal hatred.

"It is observed that most of the individuals under the SIA's scrutiny for involvement in online radicalisation fall within the vulnerable and impressionable age group of 18 to 22 years," said an SIA spokesperson.

"In this context, the role of teachers, parents, and peers becomes crucial. While constant monitoring may not always be possible, they should remain alert to the online activities of young individuals and offer timely guidance if any concerning behaviour is noticed," the spokesperson added.