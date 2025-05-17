Exactly a week ago, the Director General Military Operations (DGMOs) of the Indian and Pakistan armies declared a ceasefire to stop military actions on the border, but an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty still prevails in the minds of people living in Jammu city and its surrounding areas.

On May 10, DGMOs of India and Pakistan announced an understanding to cease military actions against each other.

This is not the first time that the region has faced tension, but this is the first time since the 1971 war that the residents of Jammu city experienced a war-like situation on such a large scale. The roar of shelling, the shrill sound of sirens, the sudden enforced blackout, and most frightening, the attempt by Pakistani drones and missiles to target vital installations in the city—all these events have left the people of Jammu in a state of deep shock.

"The terrible and menacing sounds of drones that hovered in the sky for three successive nights still haunt me. All our family members were so frightened, and we spent three nights in a corner of a room in the house", recalled Pankaj Sharma, a resident of the Sainik Colony area of Jammu city.

Shashikant, another resident of this colony, recounted the terrified experience when Pakistani drones made attempts to attack defence installations on the outskirts of Jammu city.

"This horrific situation that continued for three consecutive nights not only frightened the residents of Jammu but also completely disrupted their daily lives. People would cower in their homes at night on hearing the sound of sirens, and the atmosphere of uncertainty deepened in the city, plunged into darkness due to the blackout", Shashikant told The International Business Times.

He observed that children and the elderly were particularly affected by these circumstances, as the news of shelling and drone attacks was mentally unbearable for them. "Sleepless nights and being startled by every little sound became a habit", he said.

Jammu, which has always been known for its serene nature and cultural richness, was not prepared for such violence and tension. The city's markets, which are usually bustling, were deserted during those days. People were scared to step out of their homes, even to buy essential items. Schools and colleges were closed, and the local administration had advised people to stay in safe places.

Though a ceasefire is now in place and the situation is slowly returning to normal, the fear of those three nights remains unabated. Many residents still wake up suddenly at night, fearing the sound of sirens again. The impact of psychological stress is clearly visible, especially in families whose children or elders have been deeply affected by this experience. Local organisations and the administration have started counselling sessions to help people cope, but it will take time to return to normality.

This collective anxiety of Jammu residents is not limited to immediate fear; it also reflects uncertainty about the future. People are now questioning whether the ceasefire will be permanent or is it just a temporary respite. This fear is even deeper among families living in border areas, as they have faced similar incidents before. Yet, the people of Jammu are known for their resilience and solidarity. Even amid this crisis, the community stood by each other, neighbours helped those in need, and local volunteers actively contributed to relief work.

Today, as Jammu is slowly moving towards normalcy, residents are hopeful of peace but vigilance still remains. They want such incidents not to happen again in the future, and their next generation not to face such fear. This is the time not only for the people of Jammu but for the entire region to come together and work towards peace and stability.