Dalit employees serving in Kashmir demand adjustment in Jammu; raise voice for first time in 12 years

One non-local labourer was killed and another injured in a terrorist attack in J&K's Budgam district on Thursday, police said.

Police sources said that terrorists fired at the two non-local brick kiln labourers, identified as Dilshad from Uttar Pradesh and Goria from Punjab, in Magraypora village of Chadoora tehsil in Budgam.

Budgam terrorist attack

"Both the injured labourers were shifted to hospital where doctors said one had reported with a shoulder gunshot and the other with a bullet injury in his hand. Dilshad succumbed to his injuries and the condition of Goria is stable," a source said.

The area has been surrounded for searches, sources said.

Bank manager killed in terrorist attack 

Earlier on Thursday, terrorists killed a rural bank manager in Areah Mohanpora village of Kulgam district.

Vijay Kumar
The manager, identified as Vijay Kumar of Rajasthan and working as the manager of a regional rural bank (Ellaquai Dehati Bank) in Areah village branch, was attacked in the morning as he was entering the office.

He was taken to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

(With inputs from IANS)

