Amid ongoing agitation of Prime Minister's package employees for mass transfer in Jammu, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has decided to immediately post Kashmiri Pandits and other Jammu-based employees in "safe zones" in the Valley within a weeks' time.

Authorities have decided to take this step after the killing of displaced Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat and Rajni Bala, a teacher of Jammu, who was targeted by terrorists on Tuesday.

While Rahul Bhat was appointed under Prime Minister's Special Employment Package for Kashmiri migrants, Rajni Bala was recruited as per the inter-district recruitment policy of the J&K government.

Quoting official sources, a news agency reported that in view of increased threat perception, the UT administration has decided to immediately post Kashmiri migrants employed under the Prime Minister's package and other employees belonging to the Jammu division in secured locations in the Valley by June 6.

It was decided that no employee should work or reside in isolated areas or a scattered manner.

Lieutenant Governor chairs high-level meeting

Reports said that a high-level meeting of administrative heads and senior police officers by chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha early on Wednesday.

In addition to a special cell within Lieutenant Governor's secretariat, General Administrative Department (GAD) will also have a dedicated email ID for complaints and grievance redressal.

"There is a need to sensitize the lower rung officials in every department to take up such matters and complaints seriously and on priority, they said. Any lapse in dealing with complaints or harassment of the PM Package and minority community employees will be dealt with strictly", the news agency quoting sources reported.

All tenements for Kashmiri Pandit employees under execution to be completed by 2023

Meanwhile, while reviewing the implementation of projects under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) in J&K, the Union Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla asked the UT administration to complete all projects in a stipulated time frame.

Giving details of the construction of 6,000 tenements for Kashmiri Pandit migrants in the valley, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta Chief Secretary of J&K informed that the work on most of the tenements is going on at a brisk pace.

He said that 1,324 tenements will be completed by December 2022 and additional 672 tenements would be constructed by October next year. Dr. Mehta expressed confidence that all the remaining tenements will be completed by 2023.