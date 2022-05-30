Continuing the offensive against terrorists involved in recent selective attacks Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday avenged the killing of its constable Reyaz Ahmad by eliminating two dreaded terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Killed in an overnight gunbattle in the Gundipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, the neutralized terrorists were involved in killing constable Reyaz Ahmed.

The encounter had started on the evening of Sunday. Knowing that terrorists are trapped in the security cordon and there was no possibility of their escape, security forces suspended the search operation due to darkness but resumed after the first light on Monday morning.

As forces reached the hideout, terrorists resorted to indiscriminate firing which was retaliated by security personnel.

Soon after the encounter started, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar confirmed that two local terrorists of JeM were trapped including one of them involved in the killing of policeman Reyaz Ahmad.

Constable Reyaz was killed while waiting for his daughter's bus

A police constable Reyaz Ahmed Thoker, who was on leave, was killed in a terror attack in the Gudoora area of Pulwama on May 13.

Terrorists fired at a constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker son of Ali Mohammad Thoker from Gudoora outside his residence.

He was critically injured in the attack and was rushed to district hospital Pulwama for treatment wherefrom he was shifted to 92 base hospital Srinagar. He succumbed to his injuries at 92 base hospital, Srinagar.

Riyaz was on leave and waiting for his child's school bus when two unidentified bike-borne terrorists opened fire on him and he died.

Terrorists escape from encounter, leave arms

Meanwhile, terrorists managed to escape during an encounter in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. Reports said that security forces on Sunday evening recovered a pistol and two grenades left by terrorists following some gunshots at Sandran Nallah area of Qazigund area of Anantnag district.

After getting information about the presence of some terrorists in the area, security forces launched a search operation. During the search operation, terrorists fired some shots but later managed to give a slip to the forces leaving a pistol and two grenades.