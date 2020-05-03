Mangoes are a must for every Indian during summers. A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan gorged onto some raw mangoes sprinkled with red chilly powder and salt and now, Deepika Padukone has started savouring raw mangoes as well.

The actress, on Sunday, May 3, shared a drool-worthy picture of raw mango slices with chili powder and salt sprinkled on it on Instagram and called it being the best one she has met so far. "You're simply the best, better than all the rest, Better than anyone, anyone I ever met", wrote Deepika.

As soon as she shared the post of tangy-spicy mangoes, a few fans couldn't help but wonder if the Padmaavat actress is expecting. Comments like "Are you pregnant?", "Good News" started flooding her comment section.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Piku actress and Ranveer Singh have been updating their fans with how they are spending their quarantine period. From going Marie Kondo ways to sharing throwback photos, Deepika has been keeping her fans hooked to her Instagram page.

Deepika's video call with her girl gang:

A few days ago, the leggy lass, who is missing her girl gang, caught up with her friends through video calls. She dropped a screenshot of their video call on Instagram where all the girls can be seen smiling as they pose together. She captioned the image as, "Forever."

Deepika's professional life:

On the work front, the 34-year-old actress was last seen in her production venture Chhapaak. She will next be seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83 where she will share screen space with husband Ranveer. Deepika will also be seen the Hindi remake of the Hollywood blockbuster The Intern.