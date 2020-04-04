There's an old proverb with says that 'the road to a man's heart is through his stomach' and Deepika Padukone is surely abiding by that. Being quarantined, Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh has finally got some quality time to spend with each other.

From self-care to labelling Ranveer as her husband, Deepika is having a gala time behaving like 'Maire Kondo'. In her last post, while she was naming the spices in the kitchen, she also labelled Bajirao as her husband and Ranveer had a hilarious reply to that.

He said, "Hmmmm. Marie Kondo ki bacchi, you have taken it too far indeed. Dekh lunga main tujhe ...." Looks like Ranveer has finally taken his revenge by making Deepika cook a three-course delicious meal for him. Last night, Ranveer took Instagram and gushed about his wife being the 'Masterchef'. Donning an apron, oven mitt and spatula in one hand, Mastani of Bollywood looked no less than a professional chef.

Deepika's three-course meal for Ranveer

Sharing pictures of the dishes and the beautiful chef, Befikre actor wrote, "Pati Parmeshwar Ke liye apne haathon se khana banana wali cutie meri Deepu.. love you babez." Ranveer's delicious meal included Chopped Thai Salad with Sesame Garlic Dressing, Vegetable Tom-Yum Soup and Thai Green Curry with White Rice. Must be delightful, right Ranveer?

Perfect Dessert = Deepika as Chef and Ranveer's Nutella

The dinner was completed with a mouth-watering dessert cooked together by the lovely couple. Ranveer shared a step by step pictures of their dessert which included baking the cake, adding the ice cream, some crushed cookies, topping it with special 'Ranveer Singh' edition of Nutella and Viola, Baba is on cloud nine.

Check out the step by step pictures

On the work front, Ranveer Singh had a cameo role in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavnshi but the release of the movie has been postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak. Deepika and Ranveer Singh starter 83 release have also been delayed and makers are waiting for the situation to get under control.