Priya Prakash Varrier's 'Oru Adaar Love' was released on February 14, 2019, and after almost a month of its theatrical run, it has emerged as a safe bet for the producer. As per close sources to the movie, the film which was apparently made with a budget of Rs 5 crores has already collected more than Rs 12 crores at the box-office. Even though the film turned profitable for the producer, director Omar Lulu is not happy with the way things have turned around.

In a recent interview given to Kairali TV, Omar Lulu revealed that he was compelled to compromise the cinematic language of the film after the producer forced him to portray Priya Prakash Varrier as the female lead. Omar Lulu also added that Noorin Sherif was initially roped in as the heroine for the movie, but later, she was sidelined as Priya Prakash Varrier garnered massive publicity and media attention after the release of the song 'Maanikya Malaraaya Poovi'.

"When this song became a huge hit, I insisted the producer that the film should be made with good quality. At this moment, producers of both the Malayalam and Telugu versions asked me to make the movie with Priya Prakash in the lead. Earlier, the theme of the movie was very different. Initial storyline of the movie was about a young couple who gets murdered. But things did not work, as producers asked me to make a movie in a different manner by highlighting Priya," said Omar Lulu.

The filmmaker also added that he developed a tiff with the producer due to creative differences.

"Initially, I agreed to make the movie with Priya in the lead, but when I changed the storyline, I had a clash with the producer, and as a result, he has not paid me the sum of dub rights," added Omar.

During the interview, Omar also revealed that Noorin is a better performer than Priya Prakash Varrier. The director also added that he is not in touch with Priya Prakash Varrier in any manner now.

At one point in time, Omar started crying after anchor John Brittas showed a video clip of him with Priya Prakash Varrier during a previous episode of JB Junction.

Noorin Sherif who was also there with Omar Lulu during the interview revealed that she felt very disappointed after the producer decided to highlight Priya Prakash Varrier in the lead role. As per Noorin, 'Oru Adaar Love' was actually a turning point in her life, but when things take an unexpected turn due to the hype created by Priya, she felt very depressed.