Priya Prakash Varrier, the Mollywood winking girl started her career in a high note when her iconic gesture received unanimously positive reviews from all corners. However, things took an unexpected turn soon, and she slowly became the target of troll groups on social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. Now, adding salt to the already bleeding wound, Priya Prakash's new lip-lock video from the movie 'Oru Adaar Love' is receiving negative comments from all corners, and YouTube is getting mounted with more dislikes than likes.

It was on February 06, 2019, that the makers of 'Oru Adaar Love' released a sneak peek of the movie, and in the video, we can see the lead hero Roshan intimately locking his lips with Priya Prakash Varrier. After the lip-lock, Priya Prakash Varrier can be seen smiling in the cutest manner, but this smile has not gone well with trollers on Facebook and YouTube.

Within 12 hours of the video's release, it has racked up more than 4,60,000 views, and it includes a mammoth 20,000 dislikes. Interestingly, the number of likes for the video falls at a meager 10,000.

After watching the video, many people have commented that this is the weirdest lip-lock they have ever seen in their lives. Some people even went a step ahead and argued that Priya Prakash Varrier's face is expressionless, and she does not deserve to be an actress.

However, fans of Priya Prakash Varrier believe that it is the dirty mindset of a particular section of Keralites which is behind this massive cyber attack. These people claim that majority of Malayalee social media users have a male chauvinist attitude, and they do not like a girl coming to the top with her acting skills. Priya Prakash Varrier fans are also urging these people to wait until the release of 'Odu Adaar Love' so that the acting mettle of the starlet can be evaluated properly.

'Oru Adaar Love' will hit the screens in both Malayalam and Telugu on February 14, 2019.