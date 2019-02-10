Priya Prakash Varrier's hot lip-lock with co-star Roshan from the movie 'Oru Adaar Love' is now the latest sensation on social media platforms. Even though director Omar Lulu has crafted the intimate scene with finesse, several users on social media are calling this moment the weirdest lip-lock ever. In a recent interaction with Manorama Online, director Omar Lulu reacted to the controversies surrounding Priya Prakash Varrier and 'Oru Adaar Love'.

Priya Prakash was fine with doing lip-lock

During the talk, Omar Lulu revealed that Priya Prakash Varrier was perfectly fine with doing a lip-lock on screen. However, the director added that Roshan was little hesitant to do the intimate act in front of the camera.

Social media intentionally targeting Priya and Oru Adaar Love

Omar Lulu, during the interview also talked about the recent cyber attack against the movie and Priya Prakash Varrier.

"Initially, a section of social media users were intentionally trolling and attacking Priya Prakash Varrier on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Now, the attack is also against Roshan and Oru Adaar Love too. People are brutally attacking Roshan. Many people are telling that the lip-lock which Roshan enacted on the screen was not perfect. In the scene, Roshan is kissing Priya without her consent, and how can such a scene be that intimate and perfect," asks Omar Lulu.

Omar Lulu feeling sad for social media trolls

Omar Lulu also shared his disappointment of being targeted on social media platforms without any particular reason. The director made it clear that there is a lot of hard work behind the development of every movie and people should at least wait until the release of the flick before they start trolling.

"It took 90 days of hard work to complete the shooting of this movie. I will not be disappointed if these criticisms start after the release of the film. Initially, Priya Prakash Varrier's iconic wink gave an unexpected hype for Oru Adaar Love. But now, it is really painful to see people intentionally targeting my movie," added Omar Lulu.