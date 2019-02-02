Priya Prakash Varrier, the dazzling starlet who became an internet sensation last year following the release of a wink video from the Mollywood movie 'Oru Adaar Love', is now a known name in other industries too. The actress recently shared some candid moments with Telugu Superstar Allu Arjun during the music launch of Oru Adaar Love's Tollywood dubbed version. During the event, both Allu Arjun and Priya Prakash Varrier imitated that iconic link, and the video of the incident soon went viral on online spaces.

A few days back, the actress had also met big stars like Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan, and her photos with these top stars soon went viral on social media platforms.

Even though Priya Prakash Varrier has already taken images with top Tollywood and Bollywood stars, her real fangirl moment came when she met Mollywood Superstar Mohanlal. In a recently shared image on Instagram, Priya Prakash Varrier revealed that she sought blessings from Mohanlal for all her future endeavours. The actress also added that she is a lucky girl to meet an acting legend like Mohanlal.

Priya Prakash Varrier's 'Oru Adaar Love' is expected to reach the big screens on February 14, 2019. As per reports, the film will be released simultaneously in both Telugu and Malayalam, and the makers are planning for a wide release all across India.

Omar Lulu who previously made movies including 'Chunks' and 'Happy Wedding' has directed 'Oru Adaar Love'. The film is expected to be a colourful campus entertainer which will narrate the story of four teenagers.

Priya Prakash Varrier's another project which will go on floors soon is Sridevi Bungalow. Even though the film's teaser was released recently, the shooting of the movie is apparently put on hold for some time due to controversies surrounding the theme it is handling. Boney Kapoor, husband of legendary actress Sridevi had recently alleged that this upcoming film is trying to portray the life of his wife under a bad light.