Mohanlal, the complete actor in Indian cinema was recently conferred with Padma Bhushan, one of the top-rated civilian honours. By achieving this feat, Mohanlal emerged as the second ever Mollywood actor to get this honour after evergreen hero Prem Nazir.

In the wake of these happy moments, Mohanlal shared a photo on his Facebook page that shows him walking with Prem Nazir. The image may have been taken during the shooting of a movie in the 1980s.

The image shared by Mohanlal features Prem Nazir donning a thick moustache, and he was seen wearing a black overcoat in the most stylish manner. On the other hand, Mohanlal had tucked in his shirt and is seen walking alongside the legendary star like a younger brother.

This recent picture shared by Mohanlal on his social networking handle has already gone viral, and as of now, it has racked up more than 16,000 likes. Most of the social media users who saw the picture congratulated Mohanlal for achieving the Padma Bhushan feat after Prem Nazir, and they called the 'Lucifer' actor, the face of Indian cinema.

However, a section of Mohanlal haters claimed that Mohanlal's Padma Bhushan win is the result of his close association with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per these social media users, Mohanlal recently met Modi in Delhi, and this was the real reason why he received this award.

These people even argued that Mammootty is the most deserving candidate to win Padma Bhushan from Kerala, and he is continuously failing to get this honour due to his political affiliation with CPI(M).

Mohanlal is currently busy with the shooting of 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' which is being directed by ace director Priyadarshan. The film is being shot with a mammoth budget, and it also stars Prabhu Ganesan, Arjun Sarja, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Pranav Mohanlal in other prominent roles.

Mohanlal's upcoming release is 'Lucifer' which is being directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The shooting of the movie was completed a few days back, and the makers are now busy with the film's post-production works.