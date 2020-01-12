Bronze medalist from 2012 London Olympics Yogeshwar Dutt hasn't just joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but has also become a very vocal supporter of its policies. It is to be expected then that the former wrestler would be forthright in supporting the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and opposing those criticizing it.

On Saturday, the celebrated grappler decided to take on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who has been one of the prominent faces from Bollywood opposing CAA and the yet-to-be-formulated National Register of Citizens (NRC).

It all started when the filmmaker tweeted "From today, CAA comes into effect. Tell Modi to first show his documents, show his own degree in 'entire political science', show entire India the birth certificate of his father and entire extended family. Then, ask for it from us. #f**k CAA"

Yogeshwar's reply was a little less acerbic but still strongly worded. He wrote on his timeline, directly responding to the above tweet: "If you were an educated person, you would have known that the coming into effect of CAA doesn't in any way necessitate showing of documents by any Indian. But you are highly knowledgeable, so your knowledge seems to be even greater.

"People like you are provoking riots by spreading misinformation. And as for Modiji, he is an Indian. No Indian needs to show any documents. #IndiaSupportsCAA"

The contentious act passed by Parliament in its last session makes it easier for persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to get citizenship in India.

This Act of Parliament led to several protests all across India, especially in Jamia Milia University and Aligarh Muslim University. In many parts of the country, the protests even became violent and public property got torched. The police action in certain areas, especially in Uttar Pradesh led to deaths of more than a dozen people.

After the initial bout of protests against the Act of Parliament, right-wing groups organised their own rallies to show support for the central government. But protests have continued in places like Shaheen Bagh locality of Delhi and even in Mumbai.

It was in Mumbai that several Bollywood celebrities such as Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Farhan Akhtar and others have raised their voices against CAA and the proposed NRC. Even the protests in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have incorporated grievances against this Act into their ongoing agitation.

However, Home Minister Amit Shah has ruled out withdrawal or even any kind of retreat from CAA. He, and other BJP leaders have also tried to assure people that this Act would not have any impact on citizens of this country and their status in India.