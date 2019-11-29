Vidyut Jamwal's latest movie Commando 3 has been released across India. While the verdict on the movie would be delivered by the critics and audiences, controversy has already erupted about a trailer of the movie which shows a wrestler from a traditional akhara trying to molest a young schoolgirl before the film's hero, played by Jamwal, intervenes.

In a tweet addressed directly to Aditya Datt, the director of the movie, Olympic medal-winning former wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt has criticised the scene and has asked Datt to not depict athletes in such a poor light.

The man who won a bronze at the 2012 Olympic Games in London wrote: "Dear Aditya Datt ji, I saw trailer of your movie. You're a director so I'm not anyone to tell you about directory of any kind but everything is not about box office collection and spicy tarka and right to denigrate anyone isn't being given to you..."

Dear @adidatt ji , I saw trailer of your movie. You're a director so I'm not anyone to tell you about directory of any kind but everything is not about box office collection n spicy tarka and right to denigrate anyone isn't being given to you... pic.twitter.com/IgAlCR4l9c — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) November 29, 2019

This message was attached to a trailer of the movie which has the above-mentioned scene. The scene starts with many wrestlers going about their exercises in a traditional akhara. Then, a couple of schoolgirls appear on the scene. One of the pehelwans approaches a schoolgirl and after intimidating her, starts lifting her skirt. This is when Jamwal smacks the wrestler on the head with an object to knock him down and saving the girl from further humiliation.

In his next tweet, Dutt again addresses the director of the movie and writes: "Please stop denigrating or mischaracterising athletes. We work hard so that we can win medal for our country. I'm purely against ill-treatment of women of any kind, eve teasing, etc. But misrepresentation of anything is not the solution... @adidatt"

Commando 3 is the third movie of this franchise and all of them have starred Vidyut Jamwal. The third instalment is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and stars, apart from the lead actor, Adah Sharma, Gulshan Devaiah and Angira Dhar.