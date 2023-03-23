Director Nandita Das took to her Twitter handle to thank the Odisha Government for waiving the entertainment tax on her latest film 'Zwigato' starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami. The Odisha government on Wednesday announced an exemption from entertainment tax for the Bollywood film 'Zwigato', which was shot in Bhubaneswar.

After attending a special screening of the film, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved a proposal in this regard on Wednesday. The official Twitter handle of CM Naveen Patnaik wrote, "Hon'ble Chief Minister praised the movie as it successfully presents the struggling life of common men in the cities. He also appreciated the artistic portrayal in the movie. The movie will succeed in giving a positive message for social change and human values, he hoped." [sic]

The movie, directed by Nandita Das, stars Kapil Sharma and Sahana Goswami in the lead roles and depicts the life of a food delivery boy and his struggle.

The Odisha government is promoting the state as a destination for film shooting through proactive policies. This will promote tourism potential and provide employment opportunities for talented youth, an official said. The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of Nandita Das for promoting Odisha as a destination for shooting commercial movies.

Nandita Das in response to this proposal wrote, "A special screening of #Zwigatowas held for Hon'ble@CMO_Odisha Mr. Naveen Patnaik. I deeply appreciate his gesture of waiving off entertainment tax. Now many more can watch it. People of #Bhubaneswar please go see your city, your actors & a story that needs to be told." [sic] Kapil Sharma also thanked and said, "Thank you so much honorable CM of #OdishaMr@Naveen_Odisha for appreciating and supporting #Zwigato regards always." [sic]

Zwigato premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival, and the International Film Festival of Kerala ahead of its theatre release. The dairy giant, Amul, on Monday took to their social media handle to share a creative doodle about Zwigato. The animated character has Kapil Sharma with the caption, "Quirky Bollywood film about the life of a delivery service man!" [sic]