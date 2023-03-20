Nandita Das's directorial Zwigato starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami is receiving positive word from the audience and critics all over. The movie's box-office growth is proof that people are interested in the story of Manas (played by Sharma) who, after losing his job during the pandemic, is forced to work as a food delivery worker.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the box-office report. He shared that even though the film started on a dull number, the numbers saw a jump of over 44% at the box office on Day 2. On Monday, he wrote, "#Zwigato finds appreciation from its target audience, but the #BO remains lacklustre... Although biz did improve on Day 2 and 3, the overall 3-day total is extremely low... Fri 43 lacs, Sat 62 lacs, Sun 79 lacs. Total: ₹ 1.84 cr. #India biz." [sic]

In his tweet on Day 2, he said: "#Zwigato witnesses an upward trend on Day 2 [+44.19%], but the 2-day total remains very low due to its biz on Day 1... Biz needs to have a miraculous turnaround/jump on Day 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri 43 lacs, Sat 62 lacs. Total: ₹ 1.05 cr. #India biz."

Zwigato premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival, and the International Film Festival of Kerala ahead of its theatre release. The dairy giant, Amul, on Monday took to their social media handle to share a creative doodle about Zwigato. The animated character has Kapil Sharma with the caption, "Quirky Bollywood film about the life of a delivery service man!" [sic]

Through this story, the director has subtly touched on a number of social realities like unemployment and poverty. It also gives a glimpse into local life in the city of Bhubaneswar. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui praised the film and wrote, "It's a treat to watch@KapilSharmaK9 getting out of his comfort zone & giving a stellar performance. This film is a must watch for all the cinema lovers. Congratulations@nanditadas & team for making this beautiful film." [sic]