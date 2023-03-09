On Thursday morning, the Indian film fraternity woke up to the shocking and sad news of actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik passing away. Known for his memorable comic roles in films such as "Jaane Bhi do Yaaro" and "Mr India" reportedly died following a heart attack early Thursday morning. He was 66.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to the veteran director today.

"Pained by the untimely demise of noted film personality Shri Satish Kaushik Ji. He was a creative genius who won hearts thanks to his wonderful acting and direction. His works will continue to entertain audiences. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Amit Shah wrote, "Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor, director and writer Satish Kaushik Ji. His contribution to Indian cinema, artistic creations and performances will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and followers. Om Shanti Shanti."

While the industry will remember him for some of the classic acts, here are some of the upcoming projects that are yet to release featuring Kaushik.

1. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Satish Kaushik plays an important role in Salman Khan's ambitious film. The movie also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, and Venkatesh Daggubati.

It is set to release on Eid this year.

2. Emergency

Kangana Ranaut's directorial will see Kaushik playing the role of late Defence Minister Jagjivan Ram.

3. Patna Shukla

Produced by Arbaaz Khan, Satish Kaushik will be playing the role of a judge for the first time. The movie also stars Raveena Tandon

4. Kaagaz 2

Sharing screen space with close friend and actor Anupam Kher, Kaushik recently unveiled the logo of the film on the 'Kapil Sharma Show'. The movie also stars Darshan Kumar and Neena Gupta.

5. Guns and Gulaabs

Netflix's web series directed by Raj & DK will feature Satish Kaushik alongside Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salman, Adarsh Gourav, and Gulshan Devaiah.

Kaushik was last seen in Chattriwali.

According to friend and colleague Anupam Kher, Kaushik was at a friend's home in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness.

"He felt uneasy and he told his driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am," Kher told PTI. Satish Kaushik is survived by his wife and daughter.