Satish Kaushik's death has brought the entire nation to a standstill. The Mr India actor, who made the nation laugh with his comic timing has now left behind a huge void in the industry. The veteran actor's demise has left everyone shocked. More so because his sudden death comes a day after he was seen celebrating Holi with full festive mood.

How he passed away

Anupam Kher was the first ones to break the news of his best friend, Satish Kaushik's death to the world. Kher revealed that Satish was at a friend's home when he started feeling uneasiness at around 1 AM. He quickly asked his driver to take him to the hospital but succumbed to cardiac arrest on the way. The doctors tried their best to revive him but he had already left for his heavenly abode.

Tributes pour in

Satish's postmortem will be done at Deen Dayal Hospital in Delhi at around 11 am. And his body will be brought to Mumbai post that.

"Can't believe this? Shocked and Sad to know my dear friend @satishkaushik2 is no more as he suffered a heart attack in Delhi. My last film with him was The Last Show. A great loss to the film, TV and theatre industry. Heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti," Ashoke Pandit wrote.

"Completely shocked to read this! What a great loss for all of us and his family! Condolences to his family and friends! May you rest in peace Satish Bhai (brother)!" Manoj Bajpayee wrote on social media.