In a heart-breaking news, veteran actor Satish Kaushik passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. The Mr India actor was just 66. Satish had reportedly complained of uneasiness and was rushed to the hospital but the doctors couldn't save him. The industry is left shocked and shattered after Satish's untimely passing.

What makes his death even more shocking is the fact that the actor had celebrated Holi a day prior to the incident with full spirit and gutso. Not only had he shared several posts from the Holi bash he attended but was also seen having a good time with the media people . The pictures are reportedly from Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi's Holi bash.

Satish Kaushik's post

"Colourful Happy Fun Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @jaduakhtar @babaazmi @azmishabana18 @tanviazmiofficial .. met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @therichachadha @mahimachaudhry1 wishing Happy Holi to everyone," he had written on social media. In his post, the Thar actor had shared pictures with Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Javed Akhtar and Mahima Chaudhary.

Bollywood celebs pay tribute

"I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be missed immensely by the film fraternity & millions of admires, My deepest condolences to his family members. #OmShanti," Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted.

"Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti," Kangana Ranaut tweeted.