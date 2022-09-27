The buzz around Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan is reaching new heights with each passing day. With the film's release right around the corner, the excitement among the audience is at an all time high.

The audience can't wait to watch Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram and Trisha in this magnum opus. The team of Ponniyin Selvan 1 recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show and it was every bit of a riot.

From poking fun, pulling legs to making startling revelations; the episode had it all. Amid all that a segment from the promo has taken over the internet. In the promo, Kapil is seen warning Vikram about using Twitter. Vikram joined the social media platform almost a month back.

Talking about the same, Kapil Sharma had a word-of-caution for the megastar. He said, "I have to tell you one thing about Twitter. Twitter is very risky, after little bit of whisky. It's my personal experience." This left everyone in splits including Vikram.

PS 1 sold at a gigantic cost

The film will have Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Trisha as Kunadavai, Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, among others. Made at a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore, the first part of the film has been sold to Amazon at Rs 125 crore.

PS 1 will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on September 30. Ajay Devgn has done the narration for the Hindi version of the film.