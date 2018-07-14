Former adult movie star turned Bollywood diva, Sunny Leone is all set to tell her story through the web series, "Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone". The 37-year-old actress will be proceeding with the launch despite staunch opposition from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

According to a report, SGPC has objected to the use of "Kaur" in the title of the web series, which will premiere on Zee5 on July 16.

Diljit Singh Bedi, SGPC's additional secretary and spokesperson, had told Times of India that the usage would hurt Sikh sentiments as Sunny did not follow the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, adding that she had no right to use the title "Kaur".

The actress refused to comment on it, tweeting on Saturday:

The next chapter of my life starts in a few days! Are you ready to take the journey with me through my eyes? #guiltyofdoingitmyway @ZEE5India @namahpictures @freshlimefilms @adidatt #karenjitkaur."

The former adult film actress shot to fame in India when she entered the Bigg Boss house as a contestant in 2011. She made her Bollywood debut with "Jism 2" in 2012. She is married to musician Daniel Weber and the couple has three children. They adopted a girl, Nisha in 2017. In March 2018, they had extended their family by including two more children - sons Noah and Asher - via surrogacy.

Sunny had earlier told IANS:

Initially, my answer (to a show on her life) was that I wasn't sure. But once I started hearing about what the director and the production house wanted, I started having an interest in it."

On what the audience should expect from the show, the Indo-Canadian talent had said: "The unexpected. This is a part of my life story and not necessarily the journey you are expecting to see."

The trailer, which released on July 6 immediately went viral on the internet. The upcoming show will chronicle the life of the star from her school days to her highly successful career as an adult film star.