The makers of Sunny Leone's biopic titled Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone have released the trailer of the movie.

The trailer of Sunny's biopic looks powerful and will throw light on many unanswered questions on the bold diva's life. The web movie will showcase the controversial journey of Sunny from being a girl-next-door to a popular porn star, and then a Bollywood actress.

The trailer of the film shows how financial issues in her family leads her to take some extreme steps, and how things eventually change drastically in her life. As expected, the trailer has some bold scenes and skin show. While Sunny herself plays her character as an adult, Rysa Sujania will be seen portraying her childhood.

The biopic primarily revolves around the situations and hardships that Sunny had to face before she became a successful star. She is one celebrity who receives both hate and love equally. The saying that "you can like her or hate her, but you cannot ignore her" suits perfectly in the case of Sunny.

Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone will finally make fans know the most Googled celebrity better. It will not have a theatrical release as the biopic will be premiered on ZEE5 on July 16.

Meanwhile, the trailer has received good response from the viewers. Sunny's life journey has always been a thing of curiosity, and fans are excited to finally get to know it.

Many have been praising the former porn star for being "gutsy" enough to allow this movie. Most of the viewers found the trailer engaging and interesting.

After the massive response that Sanjay Dutt's biopic received, it will be interesting to see how Sunny's life story is accepted by the Indian audience.

Watch the trailer of Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone here: