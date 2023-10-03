It is not easy being a star kid in this country. From what you wear, your demeanour, hairstyle, complexion to looks; everything gets judged and often scrutinized for all the wrong reasons. While some celeb kids have decided to completely stay away from the limelight, majority are at the receiving end of it and a lot of negativities. Let's take a look at the reasons that got these star kids trolled mercilessly.

Nysa Devgn: One celeb kid who definitely doesn't have it easy is Nysa Devgn. Every single action of Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter once she steps out of the house is seen under a microscope. The young girl often gets unreasonably trolled for her party pictures. Many on social media often allege that she seems drunk at every party. Nysa was also trolled massively when she was spotted inside a salon right after her grandfather's death.

Ajay Devgn had later revealed that it was he who forced her to go outside the home as the situation was quite depressing and grief stricken inside their home. He added that he didn't want to see the kids so emotional and asked them to go out for a bit to get some fresh air. He revealed that not knowing where exactly to go, Nysa went to the salon. And was clicked by paparazzi. What followed was tremendous hate and nasty comments on social media which wasn't justified.

Janhvi Kapoor: Another celeb who is constantly under social media troll attack is Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter, Janhvi. Even though she has proved her acting mettle with her performances, trolls are more interested in accusing her of going under the knife. More often than not, Janhvi also gets trolled for her choice of clothing whether it is at the gym, airports or parties.

Suhana Khan: Even before the release of her debut film The Archies, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan has been at the receiving end of nasty comments and social media hate. It is not just the word nepotism that rings the bells for these trolls but many have accused her of getting a skin lightening treatment or a colour correction done in her ad shoots.

Ananya Panday: Another celeb kid who gets brutally trolled is Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday's daughter. The Gehraiyaan actress often gets trolled for her petite frame, her dance moves and her acting. Even her humour gets taken otherwise. She might have been just a few films old, but netizens don't seem to be ready to give her the time to flourish and explore her full potential.

Aaradhya Bachchan: It is often disturbing to see the young girl being subjected to such negativity and hate over her haircut. Every picture or video of Aaradhya that makes its way to the internet grabs the spotlight with trolls attacking her over her hairstyle and holding her mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's hands while walking.