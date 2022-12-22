Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to maker her Bollywood debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. On Wednesday, December 21, the star-kid was spotted at the wrap up party of the the much-awaited Netflix movie where she was seen happily posing for the paps along with the rest of the cast, including Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

Suhana was dressed in a body-hugging red dress with bejewelled straps that flaunted her curvaceous body. She accessorised her look with black heels, hoop earrings and tied her hair in a bun with subtle make-up.

Several videos and glimpses from the wrap party went viral on the internet. Though the entire cast looked amazing in their outfit, Suhana Khan was brutally trolled for her walking style and netizens ended up calling her "Malaika Arora part 2".

Comparing her to Malaika Arora fans, one user asked, "Why is she walking like that old lady Malaika .. pls spare us," while another commented, "Malika se inspired hai". A third comment read, "Choti Malaika Arora". One comment read, "Malika Arora Part-2 Coming". One user even said, "They all are inspired by Kardashian's". The next comment on the video said, "Aise chalrahi hai jaise sandas lagi hai (She is walking in such a way as if she needs to use the washroom)." Another one commented, "Now she is concerned about media, waving at them because her movie is coming, otherwise she used to ignore them."

Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' to release in 2023

Coming to the movie, the highly-anticipated film is all set for an OTT release in 2023. Zoya Akhtar has teamed with Reema Kagti to bring to Netflix the Indian adaptation of The Archies comics. The film is set in the Anglo-Indian community in India in a fictional town named Riverdale.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Gully Boy' director had announced the film wrap and shared several pictures from the sets of the film. She wrote, "Archieeeeeessssss! Film Wrap. Best Crew. Best Cast. Only Gratitude."

Suhana Khan will portray the role of Veronica Lodge, while Khushi Kapoor will be portraying the role of Betty Cooper.