The NMACC launch event saw the who's who of the industry in full attendance. From Hollywood's glitterati to Bollywood's superstars, everyone came under one roof for possibly the biggest event of the year. Netizens think while many celebs checked all the right boxes with their appearance, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan fell short.

Social media unimpressed

Many on social media urged Aishwarya to fire her stylist and hair stylist. They also urged the former beauty queen to change her daughter's hair style as well.

"Please chenge ur daughter hairstyle," one user wrote.

"Get over Manish Malhotra. There are far better designers around. Also, fire your stylist," another user commented.

"She is around same age as karishma and madhuri yet look at how elegantly and beautiful they dress for events and here is aish same predictable looks every time," a netizen commented.

Another netizen opined, "Oh god as EXPECTED the worst dressed. She needs a makeover badly. New stylist, new hair and makeup stylist and etc. she's undoubtedly beautiful but her sense of dressing and same hair style is BRUTAL."

One Instagram user wrote, "Y same hairstyle... with such amazing n different dresses also, coz of that hairstyle it looks all same."

We strongly feel Aishwarya looked nothing less than a vision in the outfit she made an appearance in. And daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's hairstyle couldn't be any cuter. But a change is overdue.