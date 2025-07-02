It is not easy being a star kid, more so if you come from a family of Bollywood's most celebrated stars. And Nysa Devgn seems to have learned this the hard way. Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter remains under constant limelight and even scrutiny. From her body language and physical appearance to just about everything she does or says, she gets under the radar.

Nysa was recently spotted exiting a clinic, and it didn't take social media users too long to drop comments on the video. While many urged trolls to leave her alone and give her some privacy, there was no stopping the negative comments.

Social media reactions

"Why no change even after surgeries? Was the doctor no good?" asked a social media user.

"100 percent plastic surgery," another user commented.

"10 percent kajol 10 percent ajay and 80 percent plastic," a social media user wrote.

"50 percent Vimal Pan Masala effect," another social media user dropped a comment.

"Genes no, plastic surgery yes," read a comment.

"100 percent attitude," read another comment.

The post was filled with numerous such hateful comments and hardly any positive ones. This comes barely a few days after Kajol had spoken about how she tries to make Nysa and Yug understand how trolling is just a few people, hiding behind their computers and writing nasty things.

Kajol on trolls

"I keep telling them, 'It's just 1% or 0.1% of people who are talking like that'. I don't even know if they are even real, to be honest. You don't know how much of it is real. You have to concentrate on the good," Kajol said.

However, when it comes to how she would deal with the trolls who attack her children, Kajol had a fair warning. "Well, I would say don't come in front of my car, otherwise I'll drive over you," she told HT. The 'Maa' actress had also opened up about trying to be friends with her kids so that they can come to her with anything to discuss.