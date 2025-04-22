It is not new for Nysa Devgn to get attacked by trolls and haters on social media. From her dressing sense, appearance, walking style to just about everything the star kid does; gets slammed by the troll army. As Nysa turned a year older, Kajol shared an endearing note for her baby girl. Kajol asked who looks like whom in the post.

And the internet, couldn't stop bombarding the post with negative comments. Kajol shared several beautiful pictures of Nysa on her birthday with said she has so much to learn from her daughter. The diva shared how she couldn't tell the difference between her and her daughter anymore.

Kajol's post for Nysa

"Am I her blueprint or is she mine? Can't really tell now... so much to learn from you always. May the sun always shine for u and may the wind always blow through your rock star hair in the right way love love love u my darling girl!" the proud mama wrote.

Social media reactions

However, trolls couldn't stop themselves and started dropping negative comments on the post. "Output of surgery table... not blue print of urs," read a comment. "Surgery," another comment read. "Before or after surgery?" asked a social media user. "Now no one can tell whose blue or red print she is because she is plastic," another social media user commented.

"What can't a surgery do nowadays," asked a user. "One can even change what appearance God gave us by the power of money," another user opined. "Top to toe customized doll of kajol.. kajol ma'am u look damn beautiful without any surgeries," one more of the comments read.

Another Kajol fan commented, "This is the wonder of surgery, you are natural beauty." Ajay Devgn also penned a sweet birthday note for his darling daughter. He wrote, "Selfies only happen because Nysa wouldn't take no for an answer. Thank you for always capturing memories...Happy Birthday, my baby! Love you endlessly."