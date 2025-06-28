Kajol has returned to the big screen with her latest horror film – Maa. The actress, who was last seen in 'Do Patti', has surprised her fans and followers with her new avatar in the film. Kajol had been busy with the film's promotions the last few days and the hard work seems to have paid off.

Despite the film receiving average reviews, 'Maa' has turned out to be one of Kajol's biggest opening day films. 'Maa' reportedly made Rs 4.5 crore on its day 1. As per a report in Sacnilk, the film made Rs 2.25 crore from national multiplex chains alone. The film will face a tough competition from Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par that has won over the audience.

Opening day comparison

The film has been produced by Ajay Devgn Films in collaboration with Jio Studios. Kajol's 'Maa' might have made a good opening day for her but the film has failed to overtake the Day 1 collections of 'Sitaare Zameen Par' and 'Kannappa'. Aamir Khan's film had raked in a massive Rs 11.7 crore at the box office on its opening day. Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' also surprised everyone by earning Rs 9 crore right on its first day.

Budget and star cast

Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is an exapnsion of the 'Shaitaan' universe. Apart from Kajol, the film also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Suryasikha Das and more. The horror-mythological film was made on a budget of approximately Rs 55-60 crores and can easily surpass it with positive word-of-mouth.

About the film

The film revolves around the mythological story of Goddess Kali and demon Rakhtabheej. Talking about the maternal instincts of the film, Kajol had said in an interview, "I think that there is a huge tradition in our country--not so much myths, but an oral culture."

"Storytelling is a huge part of our upbringing. Our grandmothers passed down beliefs, dos and don'ts that have become rituals today. And that belief system, it has real power. It's not superstition--it's emotion, it's conviction," she told ANI.