Kajol is busy with the promotions of her latest release—Maa. From her work ethics and shooting schedules to her vanity and relationships, the diva has been spilling quite some tea. It is no secret that Ajay Devgn and Kajol are polar opposite personalities. While Kajol is a chatterbox, Ajay seems more reserved and calmer. However, together, they have been churning out solid relationship goals.

Making marriage strong

In a recent interview, while talking about what makes their marriage work, Kajol had a witty response. The brilliant actress said, "Oh, I say that quite often that the secret to a happy marriage is partial deafness and selective amnesia." She further went on to add, "Kuch cheezein bhoolni bohot zaruri hai, aur kuch cheezein na sunni bohot zaruri hai," Kajol told Mashable. (It is important to forget some things and it is important unhear some things).

Kajol on shooting with Ajay

In another interview, Kajol had revealed that they shot for the movie 'Ishq' for over 300 days. She added that while Aamir and Juhi were close with the director, she would often feel left out. "Aamir was very friendly with the director and so was Juhi so these three were a close-knit group and then there was Ajay and me. And eventually, it was just me. There were certain days on set when I was not willing to talk to anybody," she said in an interview.

"We spent 300 days together. That film took 300 days to be made. We have no idea what we did for so many days. We used to spend 8-10 hours on set every day. I can't be talking to all of them at all times. I can try to be social but I can't constantly be chatting," she concluded.