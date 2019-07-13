TMC's newest MP actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan is no stranger to criticism. Ever since her election as an MP from Basirhat constituency in West Bengal, she has been making headlines for many reasons like the violence in the region, her marrying a Hindu or sporting sindhoor, henna on her hands and bangles on her first day at the Parliament.

Many Muslim groups called her out and questioned her faith due to her attire as well as her presence at the Rath Yatra on Kolkata along with her husband and TMC's chief Mamata Banerjee.

In a recent interview, Jahan said that she received multiple 'Jai Shree Ram" messages on Eid as a taunt for her marrying a non-Muslim and sporting an attire which is usually worn by married Hindu women. A fatwa was also announced on her head for the same reasons.

"When on Eid I get thousands of messages wishing me "Jai Shree Ram" instead of Eid Mubarak, I try not to respond. The only thing one can do to fan communal hate is to respond to it," Jahan told News18.

She added, "It's also important to understand that many times these instances are instigated by people who do not belong to any party, neither us, nor the Opposition. These are people who just thought they could have some fun but end up sowing hate between parties and communities."

Talking about the Muslim clerics who have criticised her, Nusrat said, "A small section of Muslim leaders and clerics may think I have become less Islamic by adopting certain Hindu customs. I had previously joked that those people were surely not on phone with Allah every day to confirm whether or not I have lost my faith. Religion is as much mine as theirs. You cannot just take away someone's religion from them, you aren't entitled to do that."

Responding to the fatwa against her on Twitter, Jahan wrote, "I represent an Inclusive India... which is beyond the barriers of caste creed and religion as much as I respect all religions, I still remain a Muslim.. and non should comment on what I choose to wear.. faith is beyond attire.. and is more about believing and practicing the invaluable doctrines of all religions. Nusrat"