Newly-elected Member of Parliament (MP) Nusrat Jahan who married her longtime boyfriend Nikhil Jain in an intimate ceremony in Turkey last month, hosted a grand reception in Kolkata on Thursday, July 4.

The actor-turned-politician personally invited prominent personalities from the film industry, politics and business world. The event was a star-studded bash and had West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in attendance.

Also, Bengali actress and Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty and TMC leader Kalyan Bandyopadhyay were also present at the reception. The party was held at ITC Royal in Kolkata.

Here's a photo of Mamata Banerjee with the newlyweds. Mimi Chakraborty is also seen in the picture.

A source close to Nusrat told news agency IANS, "The cuisine is a mix of Italian, Bengali, pure vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. The vegetarian section is being planned carefully keeping her in-laws' (who are Jains) guest list in mind. But the actress is taking care of the Bengali food section as she loves hilsa, prawn and bhetki preparations. Delectable biryani will be there for sure."

"Nusrat has a sweet tooth so she is taking special care of the Desserts. Special Makha Sandesh from Basirhat is a part of the menu along with several sweets fused with mangoes," the source added.

Nusrat and Mimi had to miss the oath-taking in Lok Sabha on June 17 and 18 because of the wedding. A fatwa was also issued against Nusrat for wearing ''sindoor'' in the Parliament when she took oath as an MP.