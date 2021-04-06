It was in 2010, (a year before Pyaar Ka Punchnama) when Nushrratt Bharuccha had made her initial appearance on a film, in the first story segment of Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhoka. The film is widely recognised as the starting point of Rajkummar Rao's (then Rajkumar Yadav) career, who is now one of the A-listers from the alternative paradigm of the Hindi film industry.

A year after Pyaar Ka Punchanama was released, it became a big hit on television than at the theatres. Kartik Aaryan's long rant on 'Problem! Problem yeh hain ki who ladki hain,' had become one of the most viral clips on YouTube which eventually led to the popularity of the film, and its cast as well.

It was in 2013 where Kartik and Nushrat co-starred in Akaash Vaani again. However, they gained more publicity in 2015 after the release of the Pyaar Ka Punchama 2. Most reviews and bloggers had established that Kartik Aaryan, Luv Ranjan and Pyaar Ka Punchanama cast as the sexist team that has the most misogynistic concepts, where women were portrayed as golddiggers. Unfortunately, what we missed in the film was our ability to see beyond what actors had to offer in terms of dialogues.

In a certain shot sequence, in Pyaar Ka Punchanama 2, Chiku (Nusshrrat Bharuccha) asked Gogo (Kartik Aaryan) to take a turn and get back to the salon where her friend left her phone. She constantly kept bickering until Gogo slightly screamed 'U-turn to aane doh'. It was at that moment her character had become too annoying to tolerate for the rest of the film.

Nusshrrat Bharuccha had made a special effort to be hated without second thoughts about the consequences of what might follow later in her career or a general impression in the public of her as a woman. A similar character trait of a cunning, crafty, young, golddigger woman followed again in her next hit film, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety where she had been the representation of the evil woman again.

It was in Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl, and Rajkummar Rao's Chhallang, where Nusshrrat had been paired opposite two top actors from the alternative paradigm of Hindi cinema, however in Dream Girl, it was Ayushmann who single-handedly took over the role of the man and the woman, and Chhllang became more popular for the coming together of the director-actor duo, Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao.

Nushrratt will be making her appearance again in Netflix's Ajeeb Dastan, directed by Raj Mehta. She had shot the film for eight days.

"While shooting for a film, there are always those great shots you get or you try to get, but it's also about enjoying the process - and that's where this experience stands out for me. Adding to the fun was Inayat, my partner in crime. I loved every bit of her company and we have had a great camaraderie in real life too. We are still in touch till date and catch up often. I really hope to work with Raj, and of course Inayat again in the near future. Also, this is very different from my earlier roles, so breaking out of the stereotypes added to the experience," Nushrratt said in a statement.

The breakthrough for Nushrratt isn't likely to take place within a day. Now with the fame that has come her way, it is time that she gets choosy with her projects.