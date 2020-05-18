The 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' babe Bharucha celebrated her 35th birthday yesterday amid the lockdown. Dreamgirl fame Bharucha was happy to celebrate her birthday with her family amid the lockdown. She was spotted with her parents and grandmother, cutting the cake and interacting with her friends from B-Town.

The actress who has risen to fame from her movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama has become a true Bombshell of Bollywood. From being a girl next door to sexy sweety, Nushrat has unleashed the goddess of sexiness that lies within her. Both Nushrat and Kartik Aaryan took a high jump after their movie 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.

Not only Nushrat's performance in the movie was highly appreciated, but the audience also loved her sizzling avatar in the songs. One such raunchy item song was Chot Chote Peg in which Bharucha donned a racy outfit. Though Nusrat looked all confident in the movie, she was actually scared to tell her parents about the song, because of her revealing clothes.

Talking about the same in an interview with Pinkvilla, she revealed how she tried her best to hide the item number from her parents. But one day, when Nushrat returned home, she saw them watching her sizzling song on their massive television. Nushrat disclosed, "I didn't tell them about the song and I was dreading what they would say. When the song was out, I didn't even show it to them."

When Nushrat saw her family watching her grooving in the revealing clothes on 'Chote Chote Peg Bana', she tried to sneak out but was called out by his father.

She revealed, ""After that, I returned from promotions and I saw my parents playing Chote Chote Peg on this huge TV that we have at home. I was quietly sneaking in and then, my father turns to me in slow motion and asked me, 'Are you wearing a bra?' I was like, it's a bralet. I was just thinking how do I get out of this one?"

Incidents like these prove that desi parents are the same, all around the world. On the work front, Nushrat was last seen in Dream Girl alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and she has Chhalaang, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, as her next.