Ektaa R Kapoor lands in trouble again. And this time Supreme Court of India came down heavily on the producer-director for showcasing explicit content on her web series 'XXX.' The observation came when the apex court was hearing a plea filed by Ektaa R Kapoor challenging the arrest warrants issued against her for allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their families in XXX aired on her OTT platform ALTBalaji.

What kind of choice are you providing to the people?: Supreme Court reprimands Ektaa R Kapoor

On Friday, the Supreme Court of India lashed at producer Ektaa R Kapoor over "objectionable content" in her web series 'XXX'.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar said, "Something has to be done. You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country. OTT (Over The Top) content is available to all. What kind of choice are you providing to the people?"

When Ektaa R Kapoor's lawyer defended her openly?

Meanwhile, advocate Rohatgi, appearing for Ektaa R Kapoor, said the content is subscription-based and there is freedom of choice in this country.

"Every time you travel to this court....we don't appreciate this. We will put a cost on you for filing such a petition. Mr Rohatgi, please convey this to your client. Just because you can afford and hire the services of good lawyers....this court is not for those who have voices. This court works for those who don't have voices...if these people who have all kinds of facilities cannot get justice, then think of the situation of this common man. We have seen the order and we have our reservations," the bench observed.

What was the objectionable content in XXX season 2 web series?

For the unversed, a complaint was filed by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman against Kapoor for allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their families in the web series aired on her OTT platform ALTBalaji.

In his complaint of 2020, Kumar alleged that the web series 'XXX' (Season 2) featured several objectionable scenes related to a soldier's wife. Netizens had called out the producer and the OTT platform for showcasing explicit science.

One of the episodes of the second season was titled 'Pyaar aur Plastic', that's showed an army jawan's wife having an extramarital affair while her husband was away on duty.

Take a look at the Tweets from the past:

#ALTBalaji_Insults_Army

❗️show XXX shows colonel’s wife sexually involved with another male and dressing him up in her husband’s uniform and then she rips open the uniform shirt

❗️ ALT Balaji must apologise to the nation for debasing the dignity of the Armed Forces pic.twitter.com/uegNA0iCZ3 — Prajakta (@prajakta0412) June 2, 2020

#ALTBalaji_Insults_Army



ALT Balaji’s XXX Season 2 web series debases d dignity of Armed Forces ❗



? This is shameful ALT Balaji made a joke of our soldiers



✊? @altbalaji must apologise to d nation 4 debasing the dignity of the Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/jxoYQVIVT6 — Jayaram Poojary (@jrmpoojary) June 2, 2020

Let's take a look at Ekta Kapoor's other controversies

Ragini MMS 2

Many people were offended by Sunny Leone's erotic performance in Ragini MMS 2. Several political parties had told the Central Board of Film Certification to ban Ragini MMS 2.

Nudity clause in the contract: In 2015, Ekta Kapoor introduced a nudity clause for her then-upcoming film 'XXX' starring Kyra Dutt.

What is the nudity clause?

The actor/actress does not hesitate or refuse to shoot the explicit scenes. Kyra Dutt (Calander Girls fame) had signed the contract.