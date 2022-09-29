Television czarina Ektaa R Kapoor lands in trouble yet again for her web series XXX (season 2). An arrest warrant has been issued against Ektaa and her mother Shobha Kapoor by the Begusarai Court regarding this web series.

The complainant in 2020, had alleged that series 'XXX' (Season-2) featured several objectionable scenes related to a soldier's wife

According to NDTV, "A court in Bihar's Begusarai on Wednesday issued arrest warrants against Ekta Kapoor, film producer and director, and her mother Shobha Kapoor on charges of insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their family members in her web series 'XXX' (Season-2)."

The court of judge Vikas Kumar issued the warrant on the basis of a complaint lodged by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman and a resident of Begusarai.

Mr Kumar, in his complaint in 2020, had alleged that series 'XXX' (Season-2) featured several objectionable scenes related to a soldier's wife.

The complainant's advocate, Hrishikesh Pathak, "The court had issued summons to them (Ekta and Shobha Kapoor) and asked them to appear before it in connection with the matter".

Ektaa and Shobha Kapoor informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after the objection. But they did not appear before the court following which the warrant was issued against them.

This isn't the first time Ekta Kapoor's show on OTT has come under the radar. Just ahead of Lock Upp's grand finale in May 2022, the show had landed in legal trouble for alleged plagiarism.

When Ektaa R Kapoor's show 'Lock Upp' landed in legal trouble in May 2022

According to several media reports, Sanober Baig had filed a petition in court alleging that he is the sole owner of the story and script of the concept 'The Jail' and has accused Ekta, ALTBalaji, MX Player, and Endemol Shine of copyright infringement. After the stay order, an FIR was filed against Ekta Kapoor at the Kanchanbagh Police Station in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, both seasons of XXX were aired on ALTBalaji, the OTT platform owned by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. Her mother, Shobha Kapoor is also associated with the production house.