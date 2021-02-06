Virat Kohli has taken the first spot followed by Akshay Kumar at the second spot in the brand value study. This year's Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2020 by Duff & Phelps is here. And as per the study, amid the pandemic and the world facing major financial loss, several celebs have faced the impact. The list has Indian skipper Virat Kohli at the top with brand value at $237.7 million. Kohli saw a tiny increase in the brand value from that of $237.5 in 2019.

At the second spot we have Akshay Kumar. The actor's brand valuation stands at $118.9 million. Ranveer Singh took the third spot with the valuation of $102.9 million. Shah Rukh Khan, who was on a sabbatical, took the fourth spot with valuation of $51.5 million. However, it is Deepika Padukone's name in the list that is quite a surprise. Touted as India's top actress in today's time, Deepika was at the third spot in 2019. And this year, the actress has slipped down to the fifth spot in the valuation list with brand value of $50.4 million.

It is no surprise that Alia Bhatt and Ayushman Khurrana have jointly taken the sixth spot. The two have marked a niche for themselves with their versatile performances in the last two years. At the seventh spot we have Salman Khan with the brand valuation of $55.7 million followed by Amitabh Bachchan with brand valuation of $42.5 million. Hrithik Roshan, who has delivered back-to-back blockbusters has grabbed the ninth spot with brand valuation of $41.2 million.

As per the study, the brand value of a celeb is based on the brand endorsements they have and their earning potential from it. It further said that this in turn is dependent on their endorsement fee, their films, their social media following and presence, the controversies they get embroiled or stay away from.