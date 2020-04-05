Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share a relationship many have followed since the beginning. During the lockdown, we're getting more of them than we deserve and can handle. The two have shared enough banter on Instagram, to last fans a lifetime.

Deepika Padukone has done some research and she has come to a conclusion, that Ranveer Singh is a cat. Take a look at her findings which also struck Ranveer as plausible.

Ranveer Singh is a cat: Deepika's latest discovery

The Coronavirus lockdown has given much more time than they had before. This means time with themselves and their thoughts. Every once in a while, everybody climbs down the rabbit hole, and what they find can be entertaining and ridiculous in both parts, albeit convincing.

Deepika Padukone had earlier remarked that her husband Ranveer Singh sleeps for 20 hours in a day in an interview. While nobody took it seriously, Deepika clearly rolled with the tangent she was on, and an epiphany struck. She came across some facts that cats spend roughly 70% of their lives sleeping.

The Bollywood actress posted an Instagram story exclaiming that Ranveer Singh was probably a cat for all she knew. Her husband after seeing the post, shared it in his story, perhaps having an existential crisis of his own and questioning who he really is.

The couple has been spending the lockdown, with a lot of food and humour. Deepika's successful series carries on Instagram, and Ranveer Singh is enjoying waking up to good food. That really is the life if you think about it.