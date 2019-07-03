Virat Kohli led Indian team became the second side to officially seal their spot in the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup after they defeated a spirited Bangladesh side by 28 runs in Birmingham. It was more or less a comprehensive performance by the Indian side and the skipper said that they had to work hard to get the Q sign in front of their names.

"We had to work hard for the win but very happy that we saw 'Q' (Qualified) in front of the team name in the table now. Another game as an opportunity for us to do the same things we have done so far in the tournament, and I think that will keep us in the frame of mind heading towards the semi-final. And as I said, we are really really happy that we qualified for the semi-final with one more game to go," Kohli said after the match.

The skipper won the toss and elected to bat first on a used pitch and his openers vindicated this decision. Rohit Sharma continued on his rampant run and smacked his fourth ton of the World Cup. The skipper acknowledged the contribution and even proclaimed the opener to be the best One Day player in the world.

'Rohit is the best ODI player'

"I have been watching it for years now, I have been saying it publicly, in my opinion, Rohit is the best One-day player. When he plays, we are heading towards a big score and really happy with the way he's playing," the skipper further added.

Bangladesh have been a side in form and they gave a great indication of their batting as they never allowed India to breathe easy during the run chase. However, Hardik Pandya and then Jasprit Bumrah ensured there were no scares as they kept chipping away at the wickets. Kohli said Hardik always wants the ball as he thinks like a batsman and this helps him in making up his plans. Also, he praised Jasprit Bumrah for his relentless pressure.

"Bumrah's overs were always going to be crucial, you can bank on him. He's the number 1 bowler at the moment and he can execute his plans," Kohli said.

India will now face Sri Lanka in their final group stage game.