Prabhas is one the most celebrated Pan-Indian stars across the world, after he had delivered the most successful and popular Tollywood film Bahubali directed by S.S Rajamouli, fans were eager for his next collaboration.

Saaho is an action thriller film directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations and T-Series.

It was filmed simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, stars Prabhas in the title role, alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay, and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

The film marks Prabhas' debut in Hindi cinema and Shraddha Kapoor's Telugu cinema debut.

But did you know that Shraddha Kapoor was not the first choice for this film?

According to reports, the makers of 'Saaho' had approached actress Alia Bhatt to play the leading lady opposite Prabhas before approaching Shraddha Kapoor.

Karan Johar, who produced the Hindi version of Bahubali overseas, had suggested Alia's name for Saaho. Alia Bhatt reportedly turned down the offer because she felt the role was not substantial enough for her, wanting to focus on performance-oriented roles.

She turned down the offer due to the lack of importance for the heroine's role in the film and the short screen time compared to protagonist Prabhas.

According to an online portal they revealed that "Alia is busy setting a league of her own by taking up some really good performance-oriented roles. So at a stage when she's setting such a bright example as far as her film choices are concerned, she doesn't want to break the chain by doing a film where she is more like a supporting cast. Even her family approved of her decision and have no regrets whatsoever."

This decision of hers surely made it through as we saw Alia Bhatt essaying the role of a fierce strong independent woman in films like Raazi, Udta Punjab, Gully Boy, Darlings, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Jigra. After Alia's rejection, Shraddha Kapoor was cast in the role, and she has since worked on the film.

Though Shraddha made her way to Tollywood with Saaho, Alia Bhatt made her Tollywood debut with the Global sensational film RRR directed by S.S Rajamouli. She essays the crucial role of Sita opposite Ram Charan.

Rajamouli revealed the reason for signing the Jigra actress for RRR and said "I need an actress who can stand her ground between Tarak and Charan both of whom are extremely talented actors. She can be innocent, and vulnerable yet extremely resilient. That is the reason I went for her."

Alia will feature with her Gangubai director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the upcoming project Love and War opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Talking about Prabhas he has an interesting pipeline including Fauji, The Raaja Saab, Spirit, and sequels of films like Saalar and Kalki.