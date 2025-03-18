Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, was supposed to be released this summer on April 10 but was delayed for many reasons. According to sources, The Raja Saab is delayed due to Prabhas' injury. There is no official confirmation regarding the release date of this film yet, but if the sources are to be believed, the film will not hit screens on April 10 as initially planned.

Why is the Raja Saab release delayed?

Prabhas, who has been working on multiple projects at the same time, injured his ankle during a shoot, and this is causing a delay in the film's shooting. He has also been busy with Hanu Raghavapudi's Fauji.

As per an article published in India Today, The Raja Saab film's team said, "Yes, it is true that The Raja Saab will not be released as planned on April 10. However, it's not due to Prabhas' health or other commitments."

It is further added that this film is VFX heavy, and Maruthi wants it to look seamless so the audience can have a fun experience. It has not yet been finalized when the film will be released, but there are still some good spots available throughout the year when it can be released. But a new date will only be announced once they make good headway on post-production."

The Raja Saab shooting delays

The Raja Saab has faced considerable delays since it went into production in 2022, and the shooting is progressing rapidly with continuous day and night schedules. Nearly 80% of the shoot has been completed.

The Raja Saabs is a romantic comedy horror film written and directed by Maruthi, and produced by People Media Factory.

The film stars Prabhas in a triple role alongside Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (in her Telugu debut), Riddhi Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt in important roles.

The film has music composed by Thaman S, cinematography handled by Karthik Palani, and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

Talking about the premise of this film, it revolves around a young man, who sets his eyes on his ancestral property to ease him out of a cash crunch. But soon he realizes that the mansion is haunted by the vengeful spirit of activist Dadasaheb Shani Singh Thakur.