Prabhas is the busiest star in Tollywood right now with Fauji and Spirit in the pipeline and with the sequels of Kalki and Saalar; it seems like the star has no time to chill.

Speaking about his upcoming film Fauji, it is said to be a period historical drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. This movie is tentatively titled Fauji.

The film also stars social media sensation Imanvi Esmail, who is making her Tollywood debut. Mythri Movie Makers are producing the film with Vishal Chandrasekhar as the music director.

With each new revelation of the film, fans have been eagerly waiting to see their Rebel star in a Fauji avatar.

Hanu Raghavapudi, director of Fauji and the superhit film Sita Ramam, himself spilled the news about what audiences can expect from this period drama from Prabhas.

In an interview with Rajesh Manne, the director revealed that audiences are in for a never-before-seen spectacle in the movie, and they will be left surprised by the unique world they have created for the film.

He said, "My film with Prabhas garu will be quite surprising. We have created a never-before-seen world for the film."

The audience is in for a treat with this spectacle. We have created a never-before-seen world for the movie, and it will take everyone by surprise."

Hanu has given us an unforgettable and blockbuster film, Sita Ramam, which revolved around an army officer, Ram, played by Dulquer Salmaan, and now we will get to see Prabhas portraying the role of a Fauji for the first time on screen; it will be exciting to see him in this new avatar.

Back in December 2024, Prabhas sustained an injury while filming for Fauji, due to which he missed attending the premiere of Kalki 2898 AD in Japan.