Ravi Mohan, who is widely popular for his role in the Mohan Raja directorial Thani Oruvan, also starring Nayanthara and Arvind Swamy alongside him, is an action drama that is still fresh in the audience's minds.

The plot revolves around IPS officer Mithran, who wants to arrest Siddharth Abhimanyu, an affluent scientist who uses secret illegal medical practices for profit. Thani Oruvan was Raja's original story concept, unlike his previous ventures, which were remakes.

Talking about remakes, Thani Oruvan was remade in Telugu with the title Dhruva, starring Ram Charan, Arvind Swamy, and Rakul Preet Singh. Unlike many remake films that do not perform well at the box office, Dhruva was a game changer for both Ram Charan and Arvind Swamy.

Dhruva (2016) was a comeback film for actor Arvind Swamy after a break from acting. Swamy reprised his role as Siddharth Abhimanyu in the Telugu remake of the Tamil film Thani Oruvan.

However, did you know that Ravi Mohan was not the first choice for Thani Oruvan? Yes, you heard it right!

In a throwback interview with SS Music from 2023, director Mohan Raja himself revealed that the entire concept of the film was purely made keeping in mind Prabhas as the lead.

The director mentioned narrating the script of Thani Oruvan to the Rebel Star, but Prabhas was keen on starring in love stories rather than action flicks and was interested to know if he had any script in mind.

Recalling the incident, Mohan Raja had revealed that Thani Oruvan was initially started for Prabhas. "The initial idea of jumping out of a police academy—started with Prabhas. I narrated the story to him. He had his career plan at that time. He said he wanted to do love stories and asked if I had any," he said.

The director had said if a film with Prabhas had worked out during that time, then his filmography would have taken a completely different route.

The director later ended up making a romantic flick with Thalapathy Vijay titled Velayudham, and due to date issues, sadly this time as well, Prabhas missed out on working with him.

Talking about Thani Oruvan, a sequel of the film was announced on August 28, 2024, on the eighth anniversary of the film. Ravi Mohan and Nayanthara are to reprise their roles once again.