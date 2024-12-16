Lady Superstar of Kollywood, Nayanthara, who was in the news for her controversy with Dhanush over her Netflix documentary 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale,' wrote an open letter addressing Dhanush on her social media account, stating that the 'Raayan' actor did not allow her team to use a three-second behind-the-scenes clip from the movie 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.'. Dhanush's legal team filed a lawsuit against Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, for including the clip in their recent documentary 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale' without consent.

The actress shared that she never labelled herself as Lady Superstar; it was her fans who gave her this title and started addressing her by this name.

The actress was seen giving an interview to Anupama Chopra for her YouTube channel, The Hollywood Reporter, where she said she never labelled herself with this title; instead, it was her fans who affectionately called her by it. She even requested directors and producers not to use the prefix, but her efforts were in vain.

She also expressed her frustration and fear over the title card associated with her name, which became a subject of backlash over the past five to six years. She had been actively requesting the directors and producers not to do so as she feels her career is not defined by the Lady Superstar tag.

"I begged them (producers and directors) not to put that title card because I am so scared. My career is not defined by that title tag," she said.

She also expressed how grateful she is for her fans' love and respect. "But it means a bit to me, maybe because it's the love and respect that people have for me.".

This candid interview with Anupama Chopra cleared the controversy and the rumours surrounding her and Dhanush.