Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth granted divorce after 20 years of marriage [Details]

Actor-director Dhanush is garnering handiness for his ongoing feud with Nayanthara over the usage of behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage from the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale which is streaming on Netflix India.

Amid the ongoing controversy between Nayanthara accused Dhanush. Latter's personal life is also hogging the limelight. Dhanush who was married to director Aishwarya Rajinikanth for over a decade is officially divorced.

As per various news reports, The Chennai family court on Wednesday, November 27, granted divorce to the couple.

A report states, Family court judge Subhadevi asked Dhanush and Aishwarya about their decision. They expressed their wish to part ways, after which, the judge announced that the final verdict would be pronounced on November 27.

On January 17, 2022, Dhanush and Aishwarya shared a joint statement announcing their decision to go separate ways.

Earlier this year, Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth filed for divorce after announcing their separation in January 2022. While the two did not appear for the court hearing three times, Dhanush and Aishwarya were finally present in Chennai court on November 21 for the in-camera proceedings.

They had been married for 18 years before they decided to part ways over irreconcilable differences. They are parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga.

About Aishwarya and Dhanush's wedding

Aishwarya and Dhanush got married in a grand wedding in Chennai in 2004. Their wedding saw celebs and political bigwigs in attendance. While Aishwarya is the daughter of Rajinikanth and Latha Rajinikanth, Dhanush is the son of director Kasthuri Raja and Vijayalakshmi.

Their statement read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa/Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this (sic)."

On the other hand, Dhanush has filed a civil suit against Nayanthara for allegedly using visuals related to his production Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix documentary without his clearance.

Dhanush has approached the Madras High Court against Nayanthara, her husband Vignesh Shivan and their production house Rowdy Pictures Private Limited.