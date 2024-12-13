The 'Lady Superstar' of the South, Nayanthara is known for being absolutely inimitable, she is fierce and fearless. However, the actress went on to receive the title when she made a comeback with blockbuster hit films after quitting the movie business. She later opened up about why she quit films and she has always admitted that she did it all for love. The actress is now married to popular filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, but her dating life before marriage is still very much talked about, especially the part where her ex-partner Prabhu Deva advised her to give up on her career.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nayanthara opened up about deciding to quit films and what prompted her to take that massive step. She said, "I was in a phase where I believed that I have to compromise if I want love in my life. I was too vulnerable and young."

She mentioned that back in 2011, she was influenced by the way she saw relationships working in the film industry. Nayanthara said, "It also contributes to the fact that we have seen so many different relationships in our industry. I am not calling it bad or anything, but it is the way we have seen the industry functioning for a very long time, like second marriages. So at that time, I thought it was okay. The girl in me genuinely thought that if you need love in your life, you need to compromise somewhere. You need to give it your all. If your partner doesn't like you doing something, you should just sacrifice. This was my understanding of love at that point in time."

However, the actress also did not hesitate to thank the person and the relationship for teaching her what life is like because according to her that was perhaps the most difficult phase of her life. She also said that all of this pushed her to become the person that she is today. "If not for that particular relationship, I don't think I would have found the strength to be what I am today. I wouldn't be able to understand what I am capable of. After that, I was a whole different person altogether," said the actress.

Post this relationship, Nayanthara met her now husband Vignesh Sivan on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan which was directed by Vignesh and produced by Dhanush. They dated for 8 long years before getting married in 2022, and are now parents to two beautiful boys.