Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt might already be planning their second baby after Raha Kapoor. A few fays after Alia Bhatt spoke about having a second child, even Ranbir Kapoor has expressed his wish to have a second child. And that too "soon"! Ranbir and Alia got married in 2022 and welcomed their bundle of joy the same year.

Planning second child?

Now, as Raha Kapoor has turned two, Alia and Ranbir both are dropping hints about planning their second baby. The Ramayan actor is a doting father and often sports t-shirts with Raha's name written on it. Not just that, the Kapoor scion also has a tattoo of his daughter's name on his collarbone. Now, in a recent interview, Ranbir has expressed the possibility of getting another tattoo after his children's name.

"Hopefully soon..."

"None yet, hopefully soon. The 8th or something, I don't know, maybe my children's names, I don't know," he told Mashable on being asked about his next tattoo. Alia Bhatt had recently opened up on choosing and keeping a boy name in case her second child turns out to be a boy.

A baby boy?

"This was when Ranbir and I both, like eager parents, were asking on our family group to give both boys and girls names so we're prepared, so we can zero down on like a girl name and a boy name. So, there were multiple boy names and multiple girl names and, um, we really liked one boy name," she said in a podcast with Jay Shetty.

She continued, "We said, 'Okay, this a lovely boy name.' I'm not going to reveal that now. We said okay, this name is lovely, now any more girl? My mother-in-law, Ranbir's mom, suggested, 'What about Raha? It'll go very well with the boy name as well if you ever have a boy. If you have a boy and a girl, it'll be a really good combination.' Then she suggested a girl and girl combination as well. But Ranbir and I instantly loved Raha. So we had two names, boy and girl, ready."