While fans have been waiting with bated breath to see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tie the knot, it seems they might have to wait a bit longer. However, another good news from the Kapoor family might be nearer than you expected. Ranbir Kapoor's cousin, Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria are planning to settle down in 2021. The love birds are in no mood to delay being together and have no qualms about getting married next year.

Tara and Aadar

Tara Sutaria has already become an integral part of the Kapoor family. From festivals, family functions to cozy family dinners; Tara is always seen getting papped with the Kapoor khandaan. Aadar too never shies away from sharing mushy and rosy pictures with Sutaria. The two have made their relationship official and don't mind being clicked together.

"Aadar is all set to marry his girlfriend Tara Sutaria. They are committed for keeps and would like to tie the knot at the earliest," spotboye revealed a source from the family informing. "For whatever reason, I don't think Ranbir is ready yet to get married (to Alia). His cousin Aadar is very much the family man. He wants to marry Tara at the earliest. His elder brother Armaan got married to his girlfriend last year. There is no hurdle to Aadar getting married in spite of the fact that his career has still not taken off and Tara Sutaria's career has just taken off," the report further revealed.

Talking about her relationship with Aadar Jain and why she doesn't talk about it, Tara had told Pinkvilla, "I think if it is something beautiful, wonderful and magical, something that all human beings crave in their lives... I don't think you should hide something that is beautiful. That is my take on it. I have nothing to hide but I understand why so many people keep it to themselves. I am a really private person as well. I haven't really spoken about it ever so people will think what they want to think."