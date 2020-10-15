Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved Bollywood couples were rumoured to be getting hitched by the end of 2020 but seems like the wedding is not on the cards anytime soon for both the star couple. According to reports, their wedding has been postponed to next year as both Ranbir and Alia are busy with their work commitments.

A Times Of India report has said that the unfortunate demise of Rishi Kapoor is another reason why the couple will not be tying the knot anytime soon. A member of the Kapoor family told the portal, "There will be no wedding this year, and maybe not next year either. He (Rishi Kapoor) passed away in April. So there's absolutely no question of a wedding until the middle of 2021."

On the professional front, Alia and Ranbir have been working on Ayan Mukerji's fantasy-trilogy called Brahmastra for over a year now. Ayan also revealed that the duo fell in love while working on the passion project. The film has been delayed several times and the cast had also rescheduled several shoots. The ambitious project also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Alia will be busy with her set of projects like Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was supposed to arrive on September 11, SS Rajamouli's RRR, which is slated to release on January 8, 2021, and Karan Johar's Takht, which is set to arrive in theatres on December 24, 2021. The period drama also has Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor.